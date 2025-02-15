2025 AU Chairman Election Schedule

The African Union (AU) has officially released the schedule for the election of its new chairperson, set to take place during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The highly anticipated event will be held at Nelson Mandela Hall, NCC, on February 15, 2025.

The race for the AU chairperson position has attracted three candidates: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf (Djibouti), Raila Amolo Odinga (Kenya), and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar).

The election is expected to be a key moment in shaping the AU’s leadership and direction for the coming year.

Event Schedule

Opening Ceremony – February 15, 2025

The session will begin at 10:00 AM with the AU Anthem, followed by opening statements from key dignitaries, including:

Moussa Faki Mahamat – AU Commission Chairperson

– AU Commission Chairperson Abiy Ahmed – Prime Minister of Ethiopia

– Prime Minister of Ethiopia António Guterres – UN Secretary-General

– UN Secretary-General Secretary-General of the League of Arab States

President of the State of Palestine

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani – Outgoing AU Chairperson and President of Mauritania

The official announcement of the new AU chairperson for 2025 will follow, alongside the unveiling of the Bureau of the Assembly for the year.

Handover and Acceptance Speech

Outgoing Chairperson Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani will deliver his final remarks before the newly elected chairperson, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, makes his acceptance speech.

This will be followed by the launch of the AU Theme for 2025, a group photo session, and a coffee break from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Closed Sessions and State Addresses

A closed session will run from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, during which newly elected heads of state and government will give brief remarks. Delegates will also adopt the agenda for the 38th Ordinary Session and discuss key issues.

A lunch reception hosted by AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat will take place from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by the continuation of the closed session from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Dinner and Further Deliberations

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will host a dinner reception from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Discussions will resume the next day on February 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Another lunch reception, again hosted by Moussa Faki Mahamat, will take place from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by the final closed session from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Adoption of Decisions and Closing Ceremony

The adoption of key decisions from the 38th AU Assembly will be finalized between 6:00 PM and 6:15 PM. The event will officially close at 6:30 PM.

The AU Assembly is expected to discuss pressing issues affecting the continent, including regional security, economic growth, and the strengthening of diplomatic ties. The election of the new chairperson will mark a significant step in defining the AU’s leadership for 2025.