22 people injured during protests in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, KNCHR says

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) recorded 22 casualties during the Tuesday demonstrations calling for justice in the murder of teacher Albert Ojwang’s murder.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Dr. Raymond Nyeris revealed that out of the 22 casualties, the majority of the injuries range from gunshot wounds, head cuts, whip lashes, blunt trauma and asthma attacks after inhaling teargas.

The victims were admitted to various hospitals.

KNCHR condemned the chaos witnessed during the protests held in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties, pinpointing the deployment of masked goons to infiltrate the demonstrations.

“The commission condemns the arrest of protestors including four human rights defenders in Mombasa, despite being peaceful and having duly notified the police in line with the law,” the statement read in part.

“The commission calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the protestors. The KNCHR commends the majority of the protestors for being peaceful despite attacks and provocation by the police and hired goons.”

KNCHR also castigated the police officers who concealed their vehicle registration plates and faces with masks, contravening the recent High Court ruling that ordered all officers assigned to handle protests to be in official uniform and remain identifiable at all times.

“When those charged with maintaining law and order break the law with such impunity, they encourage citizens to disobey the law,” the statement said.

The statement comes amid a public outcry for justice over police brutality witnessed in the past weeks.

From Ojwang’s murder while in police custody to the close-range shooting of a Nairobi-based hawker, the public has demanded that the officers liable be brought to book.

The protesters were peaceful before police and armed goons stopped them. This prompted a day long running battle.