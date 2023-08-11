299 Families Ordered to Vacate Shauri Moyo for Housing Project

Dozens of families living in government-owned houses in Shauri Moyo area, Nairobi were Thursday asked to surrender their allocation letters to the Ministry of Lands to pave way for the construction of affordable houses.

Some 299 families are affected by the latest directive.

The construction of the housing project valued at Sh18.3 billion has already been awarded a private developer, Hajar Services Limited, who will not only implement the project but has also tasked with the responsibility of resettling the families.

The signing of a deal between Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru and the proprietors of Hajar Services Limited, the developer, has set in motion the construction work, which is expected to put up 4,556 housing units over the next three years.

Njeru said they will deliver the project in the targeted time.

“We are sure that they are going to make sure the project is completed in time and done properly as it should be,” said

Njeru during the signing ceremony.

This even as residents at the site sought clarity on dates they were expected out and where they would be resettled.

According to the award document signed by Hajar Limited, the contractor has been tasked with the responsibility of resettling the residents.

So far, they have been directed to surrender their house allocation letters alongside other details.

Once complete, the project that will be constructed on the 15.7 acre piece of land is projected to have 348 studio units to be sold at Sh1.1 million, 696 one bedroom units valued at Sh1.65 million each, 1,740 two bedroom units to be sold at Sh2.2 million each, 1,044 three bedroom units to be sold at Sh3.3 million each, and 728 commercial units whose price per unit is yet to be revealed.

The Shauri Moyo B project is also expected to also feature social infrastructure including a social hall, upgrading of the nearby school with additional 16 classrooms, a commercial centre, playground, parking spaces to accommodate 1,672 vehicles and a greenery that will see the planting of 200 trees.

“We plan to do 200 affordable units in every constituency in Kenya under this plan. So far 239 priority sites have been identified,” said Njeru.

