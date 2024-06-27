36 Charged with Breaking into Chieni Supermarket During Anti-finance Bill Protests 

At least 36 people were Wednesday charged before a Nanyuki court with breaking into Chieni supermarket with intent to commit a felony, contrary to Section 307 of the Penal Code.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 25, 2024, in Nanyuki Township, Laikipia East Sub-County, Laikipia County, amidst a demonstration over the Finance Bill 2024.

The bill has since been rejected by president William Ruto following protests.

The prosecution, led by Counsel Peter Gitumu told the court the accused, along with others, forcibly and unlawfully gained entry into Chieni Supermarket.

Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Masivo heard that the accused were found inside the supermarket with intent to steal.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and were each released on a bond of Sh200,000 or alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Earlier, businessman and Kieni MP Wanaina Njoroge said he lost over Sh550 million in his supermarket in Nyeri during the raid.

Protesters also set ablaze a section of the Supermarket.

The UDA MP, who supported the Finance Bill 2024, was on the receiving end of protesters’ anger after they stormed his supermarket on Tuesday and went away with stock and equipment.

“I lost movable stock worth Sh450 million and equipment such as bakery shelves, among others, valued at Sh100 million,” the MP told the Standard.

Njoroge, who operates a supermarket chain in the Mt Kenya region, said the looted Nyeri branch employed over 350 people.

He was one of several MPs whose houses and offices were raided by irate protesters on Tuesday.

Ruto later declined to sign the bill and asked MPs to delete all the clauses.