36-Year-Old Serial Rapist Linked to 13 Cases Including Minors Arrested After Being Released On Parole

In what law enforcement authorities are describing as a “major breakthrough,” a 36-year-old man, Mohlamonyane Mokgele, has been apprehended and charged as an alleged serial rapist responsible for a series of heinous crimes in the Dennilton area of Limpopo.

Mokgele’s arrest was carried out by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), specifically the Groblersdal Family Violence, Child, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

The alleged crimes are reported to have occurred between December 2017 and January 2023, causing terror within the Limpopo community.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the provincial police spokesperson, provided details of the arrest, stating that serial rapist was apprehended on Wednesday, September 6, while performing community service duties at the Kwagafontein Correctional Services offices. Remarkably, he had been released on parole in 2017.

The accused, who had been on parole, has now been positively linked to a staggering 13 cases, effectively putting an end to his reign of terror in the Ntoane and Marapong villages.

The victims, ranging in age from 10 to 20 years, reportedly suffered brutal attacks that included assault, strangulation, and sexual assault.

One chilling incident occurred in March 2021, around 11 pm, when Mokgele allegedly entered a house in Ntoane village where a 10-year-old girl had been left alone by her older sister.

Tragically, the young girl was strangled and sexually assaulted by the suspect before he fled the scene.

In another horrifying episode, a 16-year-old victim was reportedly raped by Mokgele at Marapong village near a bridge. The attack took place as the victim was returning home after accompanying her friend.

Police investigations revealed that Mokgele’s involvement was conclusively established through DNA evidence, linking him to the 13 rape charges. He appeared before the Moutse Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody until the following Monday for a formal bail application.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed Mokgele’s arrest, emphasizing the province’s uncompromising stance against abusive behavior towards women and children.

Hadebe asserted, “We shall stop at nothing to root out any violent behavior directed towards our women and children, particularly in this beautiful province of ours,” and added, “Let the court harshly deal with him because he does not deserve to be in society.”

