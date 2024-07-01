39 People Killed, 361 Injured in Anti-finance Bill Protests, KNCHR Says

At least 39 people have been killed in anti finance bill protests in the country.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said on Monday it has been on the forefront in monitoring compliance to human rights principles and standards in these demonstrations and calling for action from duty bearers.

“The Commission notes with concern that demonstrations that started as peaceful on the first day, unfortunately turned chaotic on Tuesday June 25 2024, and after, resulting in several deaths, injury and damage to property.”

“Data from our records indicates that thirty-nine (39) people have died and three hundred and sixty-one (361) injured in relation to the protests countrywide,” said a statement from the committee.

This is cumulative data from June 18, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

The commission said postmortems for most of the victims are yet to be conducted.

The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1).

Chairperson Roseline Odede said reports with the Commission indicate that there 32 cases of enforced or involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.

“Several others are indicated as being in hiding due to threats on their lives by unknown persons.”

Odede said the Commission continues to condemn in the strongest terms possible the unwarranted violence and force that was inflicted on protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists, and on safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centres and ambulances.

“We maintain that the force used against the protestors was excessive, and disproportionate,” she said.

The Commission also condemned the violent and shocking acts of lawlessness that was exhibited by some of the protestors with destruction and burning of critical government infrastructure including a National Library and a County Court in Eldoret, the Governors Office in Nairobi, and Parliament buildings.

“We also have reports of the wanton destruction of property linked to politicians in Molo, Eldoret, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Embu. Also recorded is the destruction of private property, burning of cars and the breaking into and looting of shops.”

“Over the weekend we documented instances of open hostility, threats of violence and actual violence meted on politicians by the public,” she said.

She said the trend is unacceptable and rights have obligations and we urge restraint, respect for the rule of law by all and non-violation of the rights of others.

“KNCHR urges the protestors to conduct themselves within the confines of the law while exercising their right under Article 37 of the Constitution.”

On the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces to assist national policing, the Odede said the Commission reiterates the provisions of Article 238(2)(b) that provides that national security should be pursued in compliance with the law and with the utmost respect for the rule of law, democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.

The Commission will be closely monitoring compliance to these Constitutional and statutory obligations, she added.

“The KNCHR reiterates that the Government has an obligation to facilitate the rights of protesters through provision of security to ensure law and order.”

She asked anyone with information or concerns touching on violations of Human Rights during the protests to contact us via-: SMS-22359, Email-complaint@knchr.org or on our Toll Free Line 0800 720 627.

The commission had earlier on dismissed President William Ruto’s claims on Sunday night that the state-funded rights watchdog gave misleading information to the public about a reported ‘massacre’ in Nairobi’s Githurai area.

Following day-long anti-Finance Bill protests on Tuesday, June 25, unconfirmed reports emerged that the police and military forces were slaughtering people in the residential area late in the night.

In a media roundtable at State House Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto was asked about the number of people the police killed since the protests began, which he maintained are 19 but which rights groups – including KNCHR – have placed much higher.

He accused the commission of falsely reporting that 20 people were killed in the Githurai ‘massacre’.

Odede in a statement later in the evening however dismissed Ruto’s claims, maintaining that the commission did not give such a statement.

“We the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights have not issued any statement on Githurai. We are still in the process of confirming the happenings in Githurai, Rongai, Migori, Nakuru, and other parts of the country,” Odede said.

“From data in our possession, we had reports of 22 deaths arising from the protests, as of Wednesday when we made our last statement, and that is what we reported.