4 Turkish Nationals Abducted In Nairobi Repatriated, PS Sing’Oei Says

4 Turkish nationals abducted in Nairobi repatriated, PS Sing’Oei Say

Kenya confirmed four Turkish nationals reportedly abducted on Friday have been repatriated to their home country.

State Department of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said Monday October 21 that this was done at the request of their country.

He said the rights of the four will be upheld after assurances from Turkish authorities.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has received assurances from the Turkish authorities that the four will be treated with dignity in keeping with national and international law.

Kenya is committed to the privacy and confidentiality of the repatriated individuals and will refrain from responding to media inquiries on the subject until the ongoing inter-agency review of the case is complete.”

“Kenya acceded to this request on the strength of the robust historical and strategic relations anchored on bilateral instruments between our respective countries,” he said.

He also expressed the government’s commitment to the international community to protect ad promote refugee rights as prescribed under national and international law.

“Kenya is committed to the privacy and confidentiality of the repatriated individuals and will refrain from responding to media inquiries on the subject until the ongoing inter-agency inquiry review of the case is complete,” he said.

“As such, the rights welfare and wellbeing of the more than 780,000 refugees residing in the country will remain the government’s singular priority.”

This came amid pressure from various parties to stop the planned repatriation.

Seven Turkish citizens were Friday abducted by unknown people in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Three of them were however later released by the said abductors.

The incident happened in the Kileleshwa area while the foreigners were driving to their office in the morning hours.

They are teachers in Nairobi.

Speculations are that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) is behind the abduction due to their links to the Gülen movement.

Mustafa Genç, his son Abdullah Genç, Hüseyin Yeşilsu, Necdet Seyitoğlu, Öztürk Uzun, Alparslan Taşçı and his wife Saadet Taşçı were the individuals that were kidnapped.

Abdullah Genç, Necdet Seyitoğlu and Saadet Taşçı were later released by the kidnappers.

Necdet Seyitoglu who is an education consultant in Nairobi said after being abducted, they were taken around for at least eight hours.

“It happened in the morning around 7:30 am, a white vehicle blocked our way and four men armed with guns jumped into our car,” Seyitoglu said.

“They covered our faces and took us around for eight hours, they took away my mobile phone and a laptop.”

He said the car that blocked them was a white Jeep while they were in an office van.

Their vehicle was intercepted by men in balaclavas and were bundled into vehicles to unknown destination.

Seyitoglu said the abductors refused to identify themselves if they were police officers even though they were dressed as civilians but only asked them what they were doing in the country.

“After the ordeal, I was dumped in an unknown location and one of the gunmen gave me Sh1,000 and ordered me to board a matatu as they proceeded with my colleagues,” Seyitoglu added.

He said it took him about an hour to trace back to their office in Kileleshwa where he arrived around 4:30pm to start tracing his counterparts who were still missing at the time.

The abductees were asylum-seekers registered with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), who were protected from forcible return to Turkey, where they claimed they face threats to their life and freedom due to their links to the faith-based Gülen movement.

The incident led to fears that they were kidnapped by Turkey’s intelligence agency MİT, which has been responsible for employing extralegal methods, including renditions, to secure the return of Gülen movement supporters after official extradition requests were denied.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by US-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğa designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members.

He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch on July 15, 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding.

Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

Since the coup attempt MİT has conducted operations for the forcible return of more than 100 people with alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Latest cases include Koray Vural, a Turkish businessman who went missing in Tajikistan in September 2023 and was found to be in police custody in Turkey the next month. Emsal Koç, who also went missing Tajikistan in June 2023, was found to be in police custody in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum when the police contacted his family living in the province.

According to a 2023 report by Freedom House on transnational repression, Turkey has become the world’s second most prolific perpetrator of transnational repression.

The wide range of tactics used by the Turkish government against its critics abroad include spying through diplomatic missions and pro-government diaspora organizations, denial of consular services and outright intimidation and illegal renditions.

The families and friends of the Turkish nationals wrote to airlines and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority over fears they could be forcefully sent back to Turkey.

Their lawyer wrote to the airlines and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority on Friday October 19 to try and prevent their removal from Kenya.

A lawyer from Mukele and Kaikai Advocates said their clients are holders of refugee identity cards as per the provisions of Section 3 of the Refugee Act number 10 of 2021 Laws of Kenya. article 1 of the convention governing the specific aspects of refugees in Africa as read with the 1951 Refugee Convention.

“Section 29 of the Refugee Act number 10 of 2021 Laws of Kenya. Article 2 of the Convention governing the specific aspects of refugees in Africa as read with Article 33 of the 1951 Refugee Convention bar the refoulement of refugees.”

“Contrary to the aforementioned provisions protecting such persons against non-

refoulment, our clients were abducted in Kenya with the aim of being deported back to turkey where they are victims of political victimization,” the law firm said.

They added there is a high likelihood that the airlines may be used to refoul their clients despite the fact that they are refugees back to turkey from Nairobi.

“This is a request to you to uphold the provisions of Section 29 of the Refugee Act number 10 of 2021 Laws of Kenya. Article 2 of the Convention governing the specific aspects of refugees in Africa as read with Article 33 of the 1951 Refugee Convention by ceasing and desisting from accepting these persons as passengers in your airlines from Nairobi to Turkey and through connecting flights.”

The lawyer said any actions to the contrary shall be an affront to the international norms regarding the protection accorded to refugees and you will be held culpable of aiding and abetting refoulment.

“The Kenya Airports Authority and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority are also hereby notified to take cognizance of private airlines from Turkey within Kenyan airspace that may be used to refoul our clients to turkey where they will certainly face persecution. Be so notified.”

Amnesty International country boss Houston Irungu condemned the incident.

“Deeply concerned by reports that seven asylum seekers from Türkiye have been abducted on Kenyan soil. The non refoulement principle binds the Kenyan state to stop any forced deportation,” he said.