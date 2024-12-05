4,000 People Killed in Accidents So Far This Year, Police Say

At least 4,282 people were killed in accidents reported between January and November 2024.

This is compared to 4,090 killed in the same period of January to November in 2023.

The figures are expected to increase by end of December, police said.

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja said this is an indication of an increase of 192 people who have lost their lives as a result of road carnage this year.

He termed the increase alarming attributing some of them to human errors.

“These are not just statistics, but human lives which have been adversely affected as a result of road carnage,” he said.

He said road traffic accidents are still a leading cause of injuries and fatalities in the country.

“Yet, most of these accidents are caused by preventable human factors especially non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations. Evidently, road traffic accidents tend to increase during festive seasons, and already, we are seeing an increase in road traffic accidents this year.”

Last year from January to November for example, he said, police recorded 3,469 fatal accidents compared with 3681 fatal accidents recorded this year, marking an increase of 212 (6%).

In terms of victims, in 2023, police recorded a total of 20,239 victims of road traffic accident compared with 21,620 victims this year, marking an increase of 1381 (7%).

He appealed to all motorists to approach this festive season with a changed behaviour with a common purpose to reduce road carnage.

Kanja made the remarks while addressing the media to state measures put in place to address crime in general ahead of the festive season.

Present was Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli and Director DCI Mohamed Amin among other senior officers.

Kanja said they have deployed additional traffic police officers on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic.

“Through the multi-agency strategy, we are also collaborating with the National Transport and Safety Authority to conduct crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on the major highways, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to prevent corruption on the roads this festive season.”

Apart from the roads, he said, Kenyans should expect to see more police presence and visibility, as we have deployed more specialized units including Formed Police Units and undercover Officers alongside the Regular Police, to intensify patrols and heighten both ground and aerial surveillance in the major towns, borders, places of worship, shopping malls and critical infrastructural areas.

“While the National Police Service has put in place these elaborate measures to ensure security, I wish to remind all of us Kenyans, that security and road safety is our collective responsibility,” he said.

Kanja asked all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to comply with traffic regulations and rules by avoiding operating unroadworthy motor vehicles, failure to use safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and careless driving.

“We also appeal to the owners of motor vehicle and boda boda saccos to collaborate with our officers to enhance discipline among drivers.”

He added they have intensified the war on illicit brews and drugs abuse and remind bar owners to comply with operation hours.

He revealed he had recalled all police officers who are on leave to resume duty with immediate effect to enhance the operations.

“We call upon the general public to remain vigilant even as you celebrate, and report any crime or suspicious activities, to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203.”

In the period leading to the festive season, Kanja said they expect to see heightened activities including public gatherings, shopping, as well as high vehicular traffic on roads due to increased movements of Kenyans across the country.

“That also means that the major highways are likely to experience heavy traffic snarl-ups, and the same be compounded by poor

visibility and flooded roads occasioned by the ongoing rains across the country,” he said.

A total of 10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said Wednesday all Regional and County Security and Intelligence Committees have been ordered to operationalize Multi-Agency command centres with dedicated personnel from all security agencies.

“All multi-agency command centres will be manned 24 hours seven days a week. The National Police Service will develop festive season Operation Orders to coordinate security operations in all counties,” he said.

There will be operational Coordination through the activation of the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) at Lang’ata Barracks, supported by Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats and maintain public order.

It will comprise officers from Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Forestry Service.