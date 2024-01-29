43 Students Attended at Hospital After Fire Incident at Ofafa Jericho School

At least 43 students at Ofafa Jericho High School in Nairobi were rushed to hospital following a fire incident at their institution.

The fire broke out at the institution on Sunday January 28 evening burning a section of a dormitory.

Police said one wing of a four-storey dormitory building was burnt affecting six cubes each cube with 20 beds totaling to 120 beds.

The students were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital due to suffocation and later discharged in fair condition.

The fire was contained by fire engines that rushed there.

No fatalities were reported and parents and guardians of the students who rushed to the scene were addressed by the school management and assured of their children’s safety.

Police said the cause of the fire is not known and investigations are ongoing.