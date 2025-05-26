47 Imams Sponsored By Governor Sakaja Depart For Hajj Pilgrimage

A group of 47 imams from some of Nairobi’s most underprivileged areas has left the country for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform the Hajj pilgrimage — one of the most important religious obligations in Islam.

The spiritual journey has been made possible through the full sponsorship of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who covered all travel and accommodation costs for the religious leaders. The imams were flagged off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for his support.

Speaking during the send-off, Ustadh Hassan Ally Amin, Chair of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya, described the journey as both a privilege and a blessing.

“We are privileged by Allah to go and worship Him. We thank the Governor for his gesture in supporting this group. This is an honour and an important journey for every Muslim,” he said.

Ustadh Amin noted that Hajj is not just a physical journey but a deeply spiritual experience that emphasizes humility, equality, and unity among Muslims worldwide. He added that the Governor’s act of kindness was a reminder of the importance of gratitude.

“If you can’t say thank you to people who have done well to you, you can’t say thank you to Allah. That is why we are grateful for the Governor’s gesture in helping us embark on this important journey,” he added.

The group of imams was drawn from various areas across Nairobi, including Kibera, Majengo, Maringo, and Utawala. Many of them had never imagined they would one day have the chance to perform Hajj, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and a mandatory duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so.