49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Battling Achilles Tendonitis in Both Legs

It’s now evident why Christian McCaffrey traveled to Germany for specialized treatment on his Achilles.

McCaffrey is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis, meaning both of his Achilles tendons are affected. This was revealed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the 49ers Talk Podcast.

It’s unclear if McCaffrey suffered from tendonitis in both legs throughout the offseason or if one injury led to the other. It’s a concerning situation, especially given that last season, Dre Greenlaw dealt with Achilles tendonitis and ultimately ruptured his other Achilles during the Super Bowl. One injury can often lead to additional strain on the other leg.

McCaffrey now faces a critical recovery period. He must fully heal before returning, as he’s at serious risk of tearing both Achilles tendons if rushed back. Rest and proper rehabilitation are essential to avoid a devastating setback.

Unfortunately, the 49ers are already in Week 5 of the season, leaving McCaffrey with limited recovery time. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team plans for McCaffrey to start light physical activities this week, with hopes of gradually increasing his workload until he’s ready to be activated from the Injured Reserve List in the coming weeks.

McCaffrey’s trip to Germany for treatments unavailable in the U.S. was a bold move, but it remains to be seen if it can prevent another significant injury that could end his season.

Via si.com