58 percent of Kenyans Believe Country Headed in the Wrong Direction – Infotrak

A majority of Kenyans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction, a poll has shown.

According to an Infotrak poll released on April 11, 58 per cent of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, especially over the high cost of living.

64 percent of Kenyans cited the cost of living as one of the reasons why the country was headed in the wrong direction.

38 percent cited unemployment, poor governance and poverty.

A measly 19 per cent of Kenyans said the country was headed in the right direction.

The survey sample was 1000 represented the universe of adult Kenyans who were 18 years and above at the time of the survey.

The sampling frame was designed using Population Proportionate to size (PPS) guided by the 2019 Census. The survey was Conducted on March 8 to 9th 2024.

The survey covered all the 47 counties and 8 regions of Kenya. To ensure national representativeness, the distribution of the survey sample across the regions was proportionately allocated, it had a 3.099% at 95% degree of confidence.