63-year-old woman killed in dispute in Nyamira village

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 63-year-old woman in Getare village, Nyamira County.

Police said Esther Nyanchama Nyambegera was hit in the head and killed by a relative in a land dispute. The assailant used a bolted wood to hit her in the head.

Her body was found in the house after the murder on Sunday July 13. The assailant who is aged 16 escaped the scene and efforts to trace and arrest him were ongoing, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Oyugis, Homa Bay County, one Victor Okello Omiti died after being hit in the head by a blunt object in an altercation.

Police said the motive of the murder is yet to be known.

In Etago, Kisii County, one Saringi, Momanyi, 40 was found dead after suspected murder. Her body was found on the roadside in the area and efforts to establish the killer and motive are ongoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Bureti, Kericho County, a boy aged 14 died after being cut in the leg in an altercation over money. The deceased and an assailant aged 16 had argued over money they had been paid for a casual job they had done.

It was then that the elder boy used a panga to hit the younger one in the leg leaving him with a serious wound. The two boys were cousins, police said adding the hunt for the assailant was ongoing.

He bled to death, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

In Makonge village, Ntimaru, Migori County, a man aged 50 was found dead and half naked. The body of the deceased had blood oozing from the mouth and bruises on both legs, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations. The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said of the Sunday, July 13 incident.