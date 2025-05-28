70-year-old man found murdered in Kilifi 

Detectives are investigating an incident where a 70-year-old man was found murdered in Ganze, Kilifi County.

Police said the body of Samuel Thoya Baya was found in the village after an attack. He had gone to Dzikunge area for shopping on May 27 when the incident happened.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. Cases of murder targeting elderly people are on the rise in the area amid a campaign to address them.

In Koibatek, Baringo County, a man was found dead after murder in Narasha forest. The body of Jonathan Rono, 40 was found lying on its back with serious head and hand injuries suspected to have been caused by a sharp object. Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased left his home in Tachasis village to the Arama center but never returned in the evening on May 26.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

In Kipsaina, Trans Nzoia, one Humphrey Wamalwa was found dead after a fight with another man over a woman.

Police said the assailant accused Wamalwa of having an affair with his wife prompting a fight that turned fatal.

The assailant escaped the scene of Huruma village. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Cheptais, Bungoma County, a quarrel between two brothers over a memory card turned tragic when one of them attacked the other using a panga killing him.

The two brothers included one aged 19 who was in form three and another one aged 15 and a grade eight student in the area.

The younger brother attacked the elder one using a sharp panga in the neck and head killing him. He escaped the scene.

Efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

Police say cases of murder are on the rise in parts of the country. Up to eight cases are reported daily in the worrying trend. Some of them are pending under probe.