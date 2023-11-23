83-year-old Briton Found Dead in Diani Home

A British national aged 83 was found dead in his house in Diani, Kwale County.

Peter Southerland Hutchence was found unresponsive by his Italian wife aged 67, police said.

Doctors were Wednesday November 22 called to the scene and confirmed him dead.

The police say they are yet to establish the cause of the death. He was however nursing a skin related disease.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other probes.

Elsewhere in Kabiro area, Dagorreti, oneTafrosa Vyona aged 51 old passed on while being taken to hospital.

The body of the woman was taken to local police station by the family members on board a car they were using before it was transferred to the mortuary.

The family said the woman died on the way to hospital forcing them to take the body to the police station.

Police said they are investigating the death.

A postmortem is planned on the body as part of the probe into the death, police said.