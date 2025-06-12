A police officer based at Central police station arrested over murder of Albert Ojwang

A Police Constable was Thursday arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 31-year-old teacher Albert Ojwang.

Constable James Mukhwana is based at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

He had claimed he was off duty when the incident happened on June 7. But other witnesses fixed him as one of those who participated in the murder of Ojwang.

Mukhwana was apprehended by officers from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

IAU joined the probe on Thursday to complement that of IPOA.

Mukhwana, who is set to be charged with murder, was detained at Capitol Hill Police Station.

“Please be informed that PC James Mukhwana of Central Police Station Nairobi was arrested today 12/06/2025 and placed in custody at Capitol Hill Police Station by officers from IAU and IPOA and is to be charged with the offence of murder contrary to section 203 as read with Section 204 of the penal code following the death of one Albert Ojwang,” a report said.

Two more cops were expected to be arrested and prosecuted over the same, officials said.

Ojwang was arrested by DCI officers in Homa Bay County over a controversial social media post and was transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Hours later, he was taken to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the medical officer on duty that day, Ojwang was brought into the facility at 2.00 am.

A report from the hospital indicated that the late Ojwang’s face was swollen, with his body and limbs marred by multiple bruises.

Blood, a chilling detail, was oozing from the back of his head, his mouth, and his eyes.

The back of his head, the parieto-occipital region, had a cut. His entire body was cold to the touch. He was unresponsive.

He was dead. An autopsy confirmed he was assaulted and strangled.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has confirmed that three suspects have been linked to the death of Ojwang’.

In a closed-door session with members of the National Security and Administration Committee, Ipoa chairperson Isack Hassan said the authority had identified at least three individuals believed to be involved in Ojwang’s death.

Reporting to the plenary of the National Assembly ahead of the budget reading, committee chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo disclosed the developments.

“In fact, Ipoa is seeking to arrest three suspects as we speak and has requested the assistance of the Inspector General of Police to effect the arrests,” Tongoyo said.

He told the House that the authority had made significant progress in uncovering the truth behind Ojwang’s death and assured members that justice would be served.

Earlier, the committee met Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, Mohamed Amin, over the matter.

During the session, Kanja confirmed that Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat will step aside if the Ipoa investigation implicates him in Ojwang’s death.

IPOA has revealed that the hard disks of CCTV systems at Nairobi’s Central Police Station were replaced and formatted.

IPOA chairperson Isaac Hassan told the National Assembly’s Security Committee that digital video recorder (DVR) logs showed the discs were changed and formatted on June 8, 2025, at 07:23:29 and 07:23:48 hours.

According to Kanja, Ojwang was booked at the Central Police Station under the Occurrence Book number 136/7/6/2025 at 21:35 hours on June 7, 2025.

Hassan said the move was part of a well-planned scheme to erase surveillance footage linked to the events leading to Ojwang’s death while in police custody.

“Somebody called someone to come and switch off a particular section, but he said he could only shut down the entire system,” Hassan told the committee.

He also disclosed that the CCTV hard disks had been replaced in what appeared to be a calculated scheme to conceal evidence.

“The DVR logs indicated that the operating discs had been changed and formatted on June 8, 2025, at 07:23:48 hours and 07:23:29 hours,’’ said Hassan.