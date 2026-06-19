Aaron Ramsdale Siblings: All About Oliver and Edward Ramsdale

Aaron Christopher Ramsdale, born on 14 May 1998 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.

He currently plays for EFL Championship club Southampton and has represented the England national team.

Ramsdale is known for his commanding presence in goal, strong distribution with his feet, and shot-stopping abilities.

Raised in the nearby village of Chesterton, he began his football journey at local club Marsh Town before progressing through youth systems at Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Aaron’s middle brother, Oliver, who is seven years older, is a performer on London’s West End stage and has been openly gay since his time at drama school.

Ramsdale has spoken publicly and supportively about Oliver, describing him as “the real superstar of the family” and “the brave one.”

He has highlighted the challenges Oliver faced in hiding his sexuality and has used his platform to call out homophobia in football.

Ramsdale has also referenced an eldest brother, Edward.

Career

Ramsdale’s senior career began at Sheffield United, where he made his professional debut in the FA Cup.

In 2017, he transferred to Premier League side Bournemouth for around £800,000.

Also Read: Ollie Watkins Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the English Player

He gained valuable experience through loans at Chesterfield in League Two and AFC Wimbledon in League One, where he helped the latter avoid relegation and earned Young Player of the Season honors.

After establishing himself at Bournemouth, winning the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Year in 2019–20, he returned to Sheffield United in 2020 for a substantial fee.

His consistent performances there led to a high-profile move to Arsenal in 2021 for up to £30 million, making him the Gunners’ most expensive goalkeeper at the time.

At Arsenal, he became the first-choice keeper, delivering standout performances, including crucial saves and helping the team challenge for titles.

In 2024, Ramsdale joined Southampton for around £25 million. He has also had a loan spell at Newcastle United.

Internationally, he has progressed through England’s youth ranks, winning the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017, and earned senior caps.

He was part of the squads that reached the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals as runners-up and featured in the 2022 World Cup.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Ramsdale has earned several individual honors.

These include AFC Bournemouth Supporters’ Player of the Year (2019–20), Sheffield United’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year (2020–21), and the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the 2023 London Football Awards.

He was also named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for the 2022–23 season.

With England, he secured the UEFA European Under-19 Championship title in 2017 and earned runners-up medals at the senior UEFA European Championships in 2020 and 2024.