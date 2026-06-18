Ollie Watkins Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the English Player

Oliver George Arthur Watkins, born on 30 December 1995 in Torquay, Devon, is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Aston Villa and the England national team.

Of Jamaican descent, he rose from the youth ranks of Exeter City to become one of the Premier League’s most consistent goal threats.

Watkins is known for his pace, clinical finishing, work rate, and versatility across the forward line.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ollie grew up in a close-knit but bustling household in the seaside town of Torquay as one of five children raised primarily by his single mother, Delsi-May, a professional singer.

His siblings include three brothers – Richie, Dale, and Jordan – and a sister named Charlotte.

The family dynamic was lively, with Delsi-May often bringing all the children to her performances while balancing the demands of ferrying young Ollie to football training.

Career

Watkins began his football journey with Exeter City, progressing through their academy and making his senior debut in League Two.

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A loan spell at non-league Weston-super-Mare in 2014–15 provided valuable experience, where he scored regularly.

He returned to Exeter and established himself as a key player before a £2 million move to Brentford in 2017 marked his step up to the Championship.

At Brentford, he thrived, scoring 49 goals in 143 appearances and playing a major role in their promotion push.

In September 2020, Aston Villa signed him for a club-record £28 million.

Under managers including Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard, Unai Emery, and others, Watkins quickly adapted to the Premier League.

He has delivered consistent double-digit goal seasons, combining sharp movement with intelligent link-up play.

His performances earned him regular England call-ups starting in 2021.

A highlight came at UEFA Euro 2024, where he scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final, sending England to the final.

Accolades

With Aston Villa, Watkins has been named Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season for 2023–24.

He was also selected for the Premier League Fan Team of the Season and The Athletic’s Premier League Team of the Season that year.

On the international stage, he contributed to England’s run to the UEFA European Championship final in 2024 as runner-up.

Earlier honors include the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for March 2016 during his Exeter days.