Anna Odell Siblings: Get to Know David and Felix Odell

Anna Carolina Odell, born on October 3, 1973, in Stockholm, Sweden, is a prominent Swedish artist and film director.

She is known for her provocative explorations of mental health, power structures, social hierarchies, and interpersonal relationships.

She has emerged as a key figure in the psycho-social art scene, often drawing from personal experiences to challenge societal norms and institutions.

Odell studied at the Gerlesborg School of Fine Art in Tanum Municipality, as well as at Konstfack University of Arts, Crafts and Design and the Royal Institute of Art in Stockholm.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Anna has two siblings, namely David and Felix Odell.

While her work frequently references personal themes such as school experiences and family dynamics in later projects, details on her family have not been widely covered.

Career

Odell’s career blends visual art, performance, and filmmaking, often blurring the lines between reality and reconstruction.

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Her breakthrough came with the 2009 examination project Okänd, kvinna 2009-349701 (Unknown, Woman 2009-349701), in which she staged a simulated psychological breakdown and suicide attempt on Liljeholmsbron in Stockholm as part of an art film.

This piece aimed to examine psychiatric care systems and societal attitudes toward mental illness, drawing from her own earlier experiences.

The work sparked significant controversy, leading to legal consequences including a fine, but it also established her as a bold voice in contemporary art.

In 2013, she made her feature film directorial debut with The Reunion (Återträffen), a semi-autobiographical work addressing bullying, class dynamics, and social hierarchies inspired by her own school reunion.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and garnered widespread acclaim in Sweden.

Odell continued with X & Y in 2018, a film co-starring Mikael Persbrandt that further probed relationships and identity.

Her practice extends into video installations and exhibitions, such as the 2024 solo show Rekonstruktion – Psyket, which revisited her psychiatric experiences.

Accolades

Odell has received notable recognition for her contributions to film and art.

Her film The Reunion earned two prestigious Guldbagge Awards in 2014 for Best Film and Best Screenplay.

The work also received additional nominations and honors, including screenings at major festivals like Venice.

Earlier projects, such as Okänd, kvinna 2009-349701, drew significant attention and debate, cementing her reputation even amid controversy.