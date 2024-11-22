Abdi Ahmed Mohamud nominated as next EACC CEO to succeed Twalib Mbarak

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission board Friday named Abdi Ahmed Mohamud as next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Commission chairman David Oginde announced Mohamud was considered as the nominee for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He is currently the Deputy Chief Executive.

Officer and previously held the position of Director, Investigation at the EACC.

The nominee details will be forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and consideration in accordance with the law.

If approved, he will succeed his former boss Twalib Mbarak whose term at the commission ends in January 2025.

The Commission invited applicants for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer through advertisement published in the EACC website and the print media on September 17, 2024 pursuant to Article 250 (12) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 16 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 22 of 2011.

By close of the application deadline on October 7, 2024, the Commission received 172 applications out of which 14 candidates were shortlisted and the full list published in the print media

The EACC chief executive post is a non-renewable six-year contract.

Mbarak took over the reins of EACC from Halakhe Waqo, whose tenure lapsed in January 2019.

Waqo took office in January 2013 as EACC replaced the now-defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission.

The commission has achieved much under Twalib.

As a CEO one guides the daily operations of the commission.

EACC has recovered stolen property valued at billions of shillings in the past years. Officials say strategies laid by EACC are bearing fruits.