Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani Declares Himself President Of Niger In Dramatic Coup

Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known as Omar Tchiani, has declared himself the new president of Niger in a dramatic coup.

In a televised address, he stated, “We took over because of several problems in Niger, including insecurity, economic woes, and corruption, amongst other matters.”

The coup started on Wednesday when the presidential guards unit, led by Gen Tchiani, seized President Mohamed Bazoum. Mr. Bazoum is reportedly in good health but remains held captive by his own guards.

The international community has strongly condemned the coup. France has stated that it only recognizes Mr. Bazoum as the head of state, and the African Union, ECOWAS, the EU, and the UN have also expressed their disapproval.

However, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly praised the coup, saying, “What happened in Niger is nothing other than the struggle of the people of Niger with their colonisers.”

Gen Tchiani, aged 62, has been in charge of the presidential guard since 2011 and was promoted to the rank of general in 2018. He has been linked to a previous coup attempt against the ex-president, which he denied in court.

Niger’s coup adds to the wave of military takeovers in West Africa, with recent incidents in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso. It also poses challenges for the leadership of ECOWAS, as President Bola Tinubu had previously warned about the alarming levels of terrorism and coups in the region.

There are concerns over Niger’s future alignment, as neighboring countries Burkina Faso and Mali have both shifted towards Russia after their own coups.

The international community continues to closely monitor the situation in Niger as events unfold.

