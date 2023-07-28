2023 Emmy Awards Postponed Due To Hollywood Strikes

The highly anticipated Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for September, have been postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Members of the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild are engaged in the largest walkout in 60 years, affecting TV productions and publicity efforts.

As a result of the strikes, union members are unable to work or participate in promotional activities, rendering their appearance at awards shows impossible.

The organizers have yet to announce a new date for the 2023 ceremony, as they await a resolution with TV companies during the ongoing negotiations.

The Emmy Awards hold significant importance in the US television industry, recognizing outstanding achievements in various categories.

This year’s nominations include popular shows like Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso.

The Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are currently in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, addressing crucial issues such as the use of Artificial Intelligence in productions and fair profit sharing in the age of streaming.

Originally planned for September 18, the 75th Emmy Awards may have faced the prospect of an empty room without a host. WGA writers, responsible for scripting material for hosts and presenters, are also on strike, making it nearly impossible for the show to proceed as planned.

This marks the first time in over two decades that the Emmys have been postponed. The last instance was in response to the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

While voting for the awards will continue as scheduled in the upcoming weeks, the fate of the actual awards ceremony remains uncertain.

The postponement is also expected to affect the Creative Arts Emmys, an event celebrating artistic and technical achievements in television, originally slated for early September.

