Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner Passes Away At 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founding member of the iconic rock band the Eagles, has died at the age of 77, as announced on the band’s official website.

The Eagles paid tribute to Meisner’s significant contributions to their early success and mourned the loss of his extraordinary vocal talent.

Meisner’s musical journey began as the vocalist and bassist for Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band. He later joined the country-rock group Poco as their original bass player in the 1960s.

In 1971, Meisner, alongside Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles, a band that would go on to achieve legendary status in the rock music world.

As a crucial member of the Eagles, Meisner lent his vocal talents to some of the band’s most iconic songs, such as “Try and Love Again” and the signature ballad “Take It to the Limit.”

His remarkable vocal range and musical prowess contributed significantly to albums like “Eagles,” “Desperado,” “On The Border,” “One of These Nights,” and the seminal “Hotel California.”

In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Meisner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 alongside his fellow Eagles members.

The band’s official statement on his passing revealed that Meisner’s death was a result of complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).

The music world mourns the loss of this talented musician, and the Eagles’ legacy remains forever imprinted by his remarkable contributions.

