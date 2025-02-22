Abhishek Bachchan, a prominent Indian film actor and producer, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. As the son of legendary Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek was born into cinematic royalty. Over the years, he has carved out his own niche in the Indian film industry with a mix of commercially successful films and critically acclaimed performances.

Breakthrough

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with the war drama Refugee. Though the film received a lukewarm response, it marked the beginning of his journey in the industry. His breakthrough came in 2004 with Dhoom, an action thriller that became a major box-office success. The film’s popularity cemented his place in Bollywood and led to his continued involvement in the successful Dhoom franchise.

Abhishek Bachchan Movies

Following his success in Dhoom, Abhishek delivered several noteworthy performances. He received critical acclaim for Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and Guru (2007). His versatility as an actor shone through in films like Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Bol Bachchan (2012), and the Dhoom series.

In addition to his acting career, Abhishek ventured into film production. He co-produced the 2009 drama Paa alongside Sunil Manchanda. The film, which featured his father Amitabh Bachchan in a groundbreaking role, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Throughout his career, Abhishek has won three Filmfare Awards for acting and a National Award as a producer. In 2010, he was listed among the highest-paid Bollywood actors, reflecting his influence in the industry.

Personal Life

Off-screen, Abhishek Bachchan is known for his strong family values. He married Aishwarya Rai, actress and former Miss World, on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence. The couple, often referred to as Bollywood’s “supercouple,” welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan Net Worth

