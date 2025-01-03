Abud Omar Named Harambee Stars Captain

Kenya Police FC defender Abud Omar has been appointed captain of Harambee Stars as they gear up for the 2025 Mapinduzi Cup, set to begin this weekend in Pemba, Zanzibar.

Omar, 31, brings extensive experience to the role, having been a key member of the national team for several years.

Speaking after his appointment, Omar expressed pride in leading the team and outlined their ambitions for the tournament.

“It’s an honour to be named captain,” said Omar.

“Having been part of the national team setup for a long time, I understand the responsibility this role carries. Winning the Mapinduzi Cup is our minimum target. I’ll push the players to give their best, but I also know that as captain, I must lead by example.”

Omar emphasized the team’s strong preparations, highlighting the balance of seasoned players and emerging talent in the squad.

“We’ve prepared well, and the team is in excellent shape. There’s a great mix of senior players and promising young talents who have worked hard to earn their place. We are not underdogs—our aim is to win the Mapinduzi Cup. Anything less would be a disappointment,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges Harambee Stars have faced, particularly the lack of home support during away games, Omar called on fans to rally behind the team.

“It hasn’t been easy playing most of our matches away from home. We’ve missed the energy of our fans. I urge them to keep supporting us as we build a stronger team for future tournaments like CHAN. Playing in front of home fans again will be special, and we’re looking forward to it,” Omar added.

Omar, who returned to Kenya after five years playing in Europe with clubs in Greece, Belgium, and Romania, is optimistic about his future. Now with Kenya Police FC, he remains determined to secure another move to a top club abroad.

“I feel stronger and better now. If I continue working hard, I believe I’ll get another chance to play for a big club overseas. That dream is still alive,” he said.