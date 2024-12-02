AC/DC Announces Power Up Tour in North America After Nearly a Decade

Legendary rock band AC/DC is set to make a triumphant return to the United States and Canada in 2025 after almost ten years.
The band will embark on the North American leg of their Power Up Tour on April 10, 2025, kicking off at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The tour, which has already thrilled fans in Europe, is in support of AC/DC’s 17th studio album, Power Up, released in 2020. The album marks a significant chapter for the Australian rockers, who reunited for the 2023 Power Trip festival in California before taking the tour to Europe in May 2024.
The current lineup features five longtime members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, and Cliff Williams. Supporting the European leg of the tour was American rock band The Pretty Reckless, led by Taylor Momsen.
AC/DC’s North American tour will cover 13 major stadiums across the United States and Canada, including stops in Arlington, Pasadena, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and Chicago, before concluding on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
AC/DC Tour Dates
April 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium
April 14 – Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
April 18 – Pasadena, California, at Rose Bowl
April 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place
April 26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium
April 30 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field
May 4 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium
May 8 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium
May 12 – Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium
May 16 – Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium
May 20 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium
May 24 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field
May 28 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field
