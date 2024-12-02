Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    AC/DC Announces Power Up Tour in North America After Nearly a Decade

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    AC/DC Tour Dates

    Legendary rock band AC/DC is set to make a triumphant return to the United States and Canada in 2025 after almost ten years.

    The band will embark on the North American leg of their Power Up Tour on April 10, 2025, kicking off at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    The tour, which has already thrilled fans in Europe, is in support of AC/DC’s 17th studio album, Power Up, released in 2020. The album marks a significant chapter for the Australian rockers, who reunited for the 2023 Power Trip festival in California before taking the tour to Europe in May 2024.

    The current lineup features five longtime members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, and Cliff Williams. Supporting the European leg of the tour was American rock band The Pretty Reckless, led by Taylor Momsen.

    AC/DC’s North American tour will cover 13 major stadiums across the United States and Canada, including stops in Arlington, Pasadena, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and Chicago, before concluding on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.

    AC/DC Tour Dates

    April 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium

    April 14 – Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

    April 18 – Pasadena, California, at Rose Bowl

    April 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place

    April 26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

    April 30 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

    May 4 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium

    May 8 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium

    May 12 – Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium

    May 16 – Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium

    May 20 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium

    May 24 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

    May 28 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field

    Also Read: Meghan Trainor Admits She Can’t Smile Because Of ‘Too Much Botox’

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.