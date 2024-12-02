AC/DC Announces Power Up Tour in North America After Nearly a Decade

Legendary rock band AC/DC is set to make a triumphant return to the United States and Canada in 2025 after almost ten years.

The band will embark on the North American leg of their Power Up Tour on April 10, 2025, kicking off at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The tour, which has already thrilled fans in Europe, is in support of AC/DC’s 17th studio album, Power Up, released in 2020. The album marks a significant chapter for the Australian rockers, who reunited for the 2023 Power Trip festival in California before taking the tour to Europe in May 2024.

The current lineup features five longtime members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, and Cliff Williams. Supporting the European leg of the tour was American rock band The Pretty Reckless, led by Taylor Momsen.

AC/DC’s North American tour will cover 13 major stadiums across the United States and Canada, including stops in Arlington, Pasadena, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and Chicago, before concluding on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.

April 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium

April 14 – Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 18 – Pasadena, California, at Rose Bowl

April 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place

April 26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

April 30 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

May 4 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium

May 8 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium

May 12 – Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium

May 16 – Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

May 28 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field

Also Read: Meghan Trainor Admits She Can’t Smile Because Of ‘Too Much Botox’