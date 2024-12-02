Close Menu
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Meghan Trainor Admits She Can’t Smile Because Of ‘Too Much Botox’

    Andrew Walyaula
    Pop star Meghan Trainor has revealed that a Botox procedure left her unable to smile, sharing her experience on a recent episode of her Workin’ on It podcast.

    The All About That Bass singer, 30, admitted to overdoing Botox treatments, particularly after trying a “lip flip” procedure aimed at enhancing her upper lip.

    “I got too much Botox, and I need help!” Trainor confessed during the podcast, joined by her brother Ryan Trainor and husband, Daryl Sabara. “I’ve had Botox a handful of times on my forehead, but someone convinced me to try a lip flip to make my upper lip look fuller. It was not true.”

    She explained the outcome left her struggling to express herself naturally. “I cannot smile anymore. My face hurts to even try,” she said, sharing a lighthearted moment with a photo of herself holding a puppy. “I don’t look happy; I look like I smelled something bad.”

    In addition to discussing her Botox experience, Trainor also revealed plans for a breast augmentation after breastfeeding her and Sabara’s 1-year-old son, Barry.

    Meghan Trainor

    “My mommy boobies were full of milk, and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small—over and over again,” she said, adding that weight loss has contributed to changes in her appearance. “I’ve got saggy sacks as boobs.”

    Trainor explained that preparing for upcoming performances has further motivated her decision. “When I’m trying on outfits for shows, I need the most supportive bras, and it ruins the look,” she shared. “I’ve always joked about getting a boob job, and I think it’s time.”

    Trainor and Sabara, known for his role in Spy Kids, married in 2018. The couple shares two sons: 3-year-old Riley, born in 2021, and Barry, born in 2023.

     

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

