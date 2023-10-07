Jason Derulo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations Saying They Are False And Hurtful

Jason Derulo has responded to the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by aspiring singer Emaza Gibson.

The “Want You To Want Me” singer took to his Instagram on Thursday to assert that the allegations have no merit and are false.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Derulo addressed the accusations made by Emaza Gibson emphasizing that he does not normally comment on such matters but felt compelled to do so in this case.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment, and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bles,” He stated.

NBC News reported that Emaza Gibson filed the lawsuit on Thursday, alleging a range of grievances, including “unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits and damages for emotional distress.” However, the exact amount she is seeking in damages has not been specified.

In addition to accusing Derulo of quid pro quo sexual harassment, where she claimed that he promised her a record deal in exchange for sexual favors and later reneged on the agreement when she refused his advances, Gibson also alleged that Derulo attempted to entice her with cocaine and alcohol as part of the alleged deal.

She claimed that he wanted her to engage in a goat sacrifice as a form of intimidation.

Ron Zambrano, Gibson’s attorney, criticized Derulo in light of the allegations, stating, “[Jason Derulo] not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

Gibson expressed her disbelief at the situation, questioning Derulo’s actions, and asserting that she has been pursuing her dream of a music career since childhood. She stressed that one should not have to compromise their principles to achieve success in the industry.

