ACA Seizes Sh1.6 Million Fertilizer Suspected to Have Been Diverted From Subsidy Programme

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has seized 323 bags of fertilizer valued at more than Sh1.6 million in Matungu, Kakamega County, following the discovery of a suspected scheme involving the illegal diversion and repackaging of government-subsidised fertilizer.

The operation also led to the seizure of two loaded lorries and industrial packaging equipment believed to have been used in the illegal activity.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fertilizer was being diverted from the government subsidy programme and repackaged into counterfeit Falcon-branded gunny bags for sale to unsuspecting farmers at prevailing commercial prices.

Two lorry drivers were arrested during the operation and are assisting police with investigations as authorities pursue other individuals suspected of involvement in the scheme.

The discovery has raised concerns about the exploitation of government agricultural subsidy programmes and the threat posed by counterfeit agricultural inputs to farmers, legitimate businesses and the country’s food security.

ACA Executive Director Robi M. King’a said the illegal diversion and repackaging of subsidised fertilizer undermines government efforts to make agricultural inputs affordable and accessible to farmers.

“The illegal diversion and repackaging of subsidized fertilizer undermines government efforts to make agricultural inputs affordable and accessible to farmers. Beyond infringing intellectual property rights, such practices distort fair competition, expose farmers to potentially substandard products and threaten agricultural productivity and national food security,” said King’a.

He said the authority would strengthen market surveillance, intelligence-led enforcement and collaboration with other government agencies to disrupt illegal supply networks and protect legitimate trade.

“Protecting the integrity of our agricultural supply chain is essential to safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and supporting the country’s food security agenda. We remain committed to ensuring that counterfeiters do not exploit systems designed to support agricultural production,” he added.

ACA Western and Nyanza Regional Manager Tom Muteti said the authority would intensify enforcement operations across the region to curb the illegal diversion and repackaging of agricultural inputs.

Muteti noted that sustained surveillance, intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement were essential in identifying and disrupting networks involved in the illegal trade of agricultural products.

The seized fertilizer, vehicles and packaging equipment have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

The authority has urged farmers, agricultural input dealers and members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing agricultural products and report suspected counterfeiting, illegal repackaging and diversion of subsidised fertilizer.