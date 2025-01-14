Activist Booker Omole Shoots, Injures Intruder at Syokimau Home

An activist claims his life is in danger after he shot and injured an intruder into his home in Syokimau, Machakos County.

Bukas Omole said he was asleep on Saturday night when he heard a commotion in his house.

He woke up and noticed eight men had intruded into the house and some were outside.

They had also held a female relative in the house hostage.

Bukas who is a licensed gun holder rushed for his pistol and fired twice targeting the said group.

He said he hit one of them prompting the gang to abandon their mission and escape.

Police visited the scene and established the gang gained entry into the house through a window that they had broken.

The team also noticed bloodstains indicating one of the suspects was injured in the drama.

A red muffin believed to belong to one of the intruders was recovered at the scene.

Police said two empty 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

The team later took the pistol from Bukas as part of the probe into the shooting drama.

The activist has since complained his life in danger.

“I do not know what they wanted. They could have been out to harm me over my work,” he said.

He said he had earlier on been on social media engaging Kenyans and many others in the diaspora on many issues on governance.

Police said they are investigating the drama.

Bukas is one of the most vocal activists on human rights and governance issues.