You Are the Last Line of Defence in Continent’s Future, Uhuru Tells Youth

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday urged young Africans to seize the moment as architects of a self-reliant and united continent.

In his keynote address at the second annual Guild Leaders’ Summit 2025, held at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, Kenyatta framed Africa’s challenges as a clarion call for youth-led transformation.

“You are the last line of defence in the battle to rescue the heart and soul of Africa.”

Reflecting on the current global landscape, Kenyatta noted the shifting dynamics in which developed nations are increasingly inward-focused, leaving Africa to chart its own path.

He urged the youth to recognize this as an “independence moment,” where they must step up as the last line of defence in the battle to rescue the heart and soul of Africa for the sake of future generations.

With unwavering conviction, he reminded the ecstatic audience, mostly composed of young leaders.

“No one is coming to save us, and as the world turns increasingly inward, the places to seek refuge are rapidly disappearing,” he said urging the youth to embrace their role as the freedom fighters of this era.

He spoke at the Summit, which brought together policymakers, student leaders, and academic stakeholders from across East Africa in a powerful convergence of ideas and vision under the theme “Leadership with Integrity: Building Foundations for Good Governance in East Africa.”

Kenyatta emphasized the urgent need for integrity-driven leadership and self-reliance to navigate the continent’s pressing challenges.

Kenyatta highlighted Africa’s demographic advantage, with over 65 percent of its population under 25, calling it a pivotal opportunity to break free from cycles of division and corruption.

“You have the numbers, you have the time, and you have the energy to get involved and stay involved in governance discussions until you effect the changes you wish to see,” he noted.

He challenged young leaders to embrace merit-based governance, where policies serve long-term national interests rather than short-term political gains.

Kenyatta pointed to the untapped potential of intra-African trade, which remains below 2.5% of global commerce.

He urged the dismantling of barriers to free movement and trade, emphasizing that Africa’s youth must leverage innovation and unity to unlock opportunities.

Kenyatta reminded the audience that universities are incubators of change and that student leaders are trustees of tomorrow’s Africa.

“History has often been written by the powerful, but the future will be shaped by the principled,” he remarked.

Uganda’s Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, who also graced the occasion, emphasized that the continent’s transformation hinges on their collective commitment to unity, Pan-Africanism, and relentless hard work.

“As you Guild Leaders meet here, you must embrace unity. You must embrace the spirit of Pan-Africanism. You must embrace the spirit of hard work,” she declared.

Alupo acknowledged the gap between rhetoric and implementation, urging the youth to move beyond words and take tangible steps toward progress.

“It is very easy to say what I’m saying, but more often than not, it is a bit difficult to make implementation on a collective level.”

The summit, hosted by Makerere University’s Guild Presidents Leadership Academy, marked a pivotal moment for East Africa’s youth to redefine their role in a world where global solidarity wanes—and African agency must rise.