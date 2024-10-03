Activist Files Suit to Stop Public Participation on DP Gachagua Impeachment

An activist challenged the planned public participation process on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the application filed under certificate of urgency, Frederick Bikeri argues that the current process is fundamentally flawed and will undermine the purpose of public participation, as it is set to be conducted only at the county level.

He wanted a more comprehensive approach to the public participation, with the hearings conducted in each of the country’s 1,450 electoral wards, which represent the smallest administrative units.

This, he argues, will ensure a more inclusive and accurate reflection of public opinion.

The intent behind involving the public in these hearings he says, is to “enhance democratic engagement and empower the citizens that put His Excellency into office have a say about his exit”.

According to Bikeri, holding the public hearings at the county level will fail to capture the true breadth of Kenyan opinion, as it risks providing only a generalized summary.

Bikeri through his lawyer Danstan Omari argued with only one hearing location per county, many citizens particularly those loving far from these venues, will be effectively excluded from the process.

“Having public hearings at a county level will not capture the true essence of Kenyans opinions and it will give a generalized summary,” argued Omari.

“It will also leave many Kenyans out of the process since having only one hearing location in an entire county is inconvenient for most people who do not reside near it.”

He wants the court to quash the decision to hold public hearings at the county level.

Bikeri also seeks to block the scheduled public participation hearings set to take place on October 4.

Additionally he wants the speaker and clerk of the national assembly be directed to organize hearings at the ward level, ensuring that each of the 1,450 wards has a designated venue for local input.

“Leave so granted to operate as a stay of the decision of the 1st Respondent to hold public participation hearings concerning the impending impeachment of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua from office communicated to the public vide a letter dated October 1, 2024,” read the court documents.

The court was set to make a ruling on the case. It marked almost case number ten in a series seeking to stop the impeachment of the DP.