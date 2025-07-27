Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found alive  

Missing activist Mwabili Mwagodi, who was abducted in Tanzania, was Sunday found alive near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

He was handed over to the Kenyan authorities at the border.

Mwabili confirmed that three Kenyan police officers were involved in an exchange with Tanzanian authorities at the Lunga Lunga border.

The officers then dumped him at Kinondo area near Diani in Kwale county.

“They confiscated my three phones, one laptop, belt, passport, yellow fever vaccination book and Tanzanian work permit,” Mwabili said.

Witnesses said police officers had tried to detain the outspoken activist at the Diani Police Station after his release, but human rights activists accompanying him challenged the move.

“I was abducted, harassed and tortured mentally for four days. Do you want to abduct me again?” Mwabili said during a confrontation with the police.

He was instead taken to a Mombasa hospital for medical attention and will reunite with his family in Nairobi afterward. His disappearance had raised concerns as he was at the frontline in voicing opposition to church fundraising campaigns.

CEO of Vocal Africa which is a human rights organisation Hussein Khalid shared the news in a post on X, confirming that he had been found.

Khalid said Mwabili was dropped in a bush in Kinondo, Kwale county around 3am where he walked for about 3 kilometers to Diani.

Mwagodi’s sister, BBC Swahili news anchor Isabella Kituri had been leading a campaign to have him released.

Mwagodi has been a vocal critic of some of the policies instituted by the government.

In his latest social media post on Wednesday, Mwagodi spammed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI’s) platform which had unveiled a new hotline to report crime.

The activist posted on his X account screenshots featuring images of President Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, whom he labelled as ‘criminals’.

Further, he has previously engaged in several online campaigns to oppose the government’s fundraising in churches, primarily those involving the head of state.

In June 2024, he led a campaign titled #CleanTheAltar, where he appealed to the church and bishops to refrain from inviting politicians. He also used his online presence to warn church leaders who entertained politicians on their altars.

One of the warnings was issued to Reverend Simon Mutahi for inviting First Lady Racheal Ruto on his altar, telling him, “I see you have invited Mrs. Rachel Ruto to your church for a fundraiser. First of all, the money is looted from the taxes I pay to this government of looters.”

“The message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you”.

Not too long after, Rev. Mutahi replied, “Good Evening Mwabili. Thank you for reaching out. Please note that the First Lady will not be attending the fundraiser. You are welcome to worship with us. Blessed night.”

Kenyans on X have since began a trending hashtag #FreeMwabiliMwagodi following the news of his disappearance.

This is not the first disappearance case to be reported as on June 24 ,2025, activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire were in May abducted in Tanzania.

The two went missing for days before they both dumped near the border of Kenya and Uganda after days of uproar over their missing.

Mwangi was dumped in Ukunda, Kwale, at the border of Kenya and Tanzania. He was found unconscious, rushed to the hospital after he was discharged.

Atuhaire on the other hand was dumped at the border of Tanzania and Uganda where she was found exhibiting signs of torture.

Atuhaire and Mwangi had travelled to Tanzania to support opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was to appear in court.

The two have since filed a case before the East African Court of Justice over claims of abduction, torture, and unlawful deportation by the Tanzanian government.

The suit, lodged on July 18 in Arusha, Tanzania, seeks to hold not only Tanzania but also the governments of Kenya and Uganda, alongside the East African Community (EAC) secretary general, Veronica Nduva, accountable for what the applicants term gross violations of human rights.

The pair allege they were subjected to brutal torture, including sexual violence, before being dumped at their respective country borders without explanation.