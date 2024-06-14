Activist who Disrupted CS Ndung’u During Photo Session Charged, Released on Sh10,000 Cash Bail 

An activist accused of disrupting a photo session of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u by yelling and shouting was on Friday charged at a Nairobi court.

Eric Mankuyu was charged alongside Julius Kamau who did not plead to the charges.

Mankuyu was charged that jointly with others not before court, he created disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by yelling, shouting and attempting to disrupt the photo shooting session by the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Economic Planting and his delegates.

They are alleged that to have committed the offence on June 13 at Treasury Building along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

Mankuyu denied the charges before Milimani senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

Kamau on his side was ordered to be taken to mental assessment as he kept shouting in court saying the government is oppressing the poor.

He was calmed down by the coury orderly as he kept shouting insults.

The magistrate directed that a report on his mental fitness be tabled in court next week on Tuesday when he will plead to the charges.

Mankuyu was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case will be mentioned June 26.

There was a minor incident outside the Treasury as a protester and others tried to interrupt a photo session of the Budget team led by Ndung’u.

The man was grabbed by police before he could reach where the CS and his team were.