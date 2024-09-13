Actor Chad McQueen, Son Of Hollywood Legend Steve McQueen, Dies Aged 63

Chad McQueen, the actor and son of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, has passed away at the age of 63.

Known for his role in the 1984 hit movie The Karate Kid, where he played Dutch, a rival to the lead character, McQueen followed in his father’s footsteps both in acting and motor racing.

According to his attorney, Arthur H. Barens, McQueen died on Wednesday. His wife, Jeanie Galbraith, along with their children Chase and Madison, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

The family expressed their sorrow, stating: “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.”

McQueen also leaves behind a son from a previous relationship, Steven R. McQueen, known for his role in The Vampire Diaries.

In addition to acting, McQueen had a deep passion for racing, much like his father. He competed in major races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona.

Though he faced numerous injuries throughout his racing career, McQueen founded McQueen Racing in 2010, where he worked with his children to create custom cars and motorcycles.

Reflecting on his shift away from acting, McQueen said in a 2005 interview, “I didn’t find acting fun anymore, so I decided to give racing a total commitment.”

Chad McQueen’s legacy includes producing two documentaries honoring his father: I Am Steve McQueen in 2014 and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans in 2015. His father, Steve McQueen, gained fame in the 1960s for action films like The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape, before passing away at the age of 50.

Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry. Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz shared on social media that he had met McQueen to discuss a potential return to the Karate Kid universe.

Although McQueen ultimately couldn’t join the show, Hurwitz called him a “Karate Kid legend” and praised his iconic role as Dutch.

McQueen’s son Chase also paid tribute to his father on Instagram, writing: “Knowing you’re now reunited with your Dad and Sister brings me some comfort. Until we ride again, I love you.”