    Newcastle To Host MOBO Awards For The First Time In 2025

    Newcastle has been selected to host the MOBO Awards for the first time in 2025.

    The MOBO Awards, which celebrate black musicians, have been recognizing talent since 1996, honoring artists like Little Simz, Stormzy, and Beyoncé.

    To lead up to the main event, organizers will hold the MOBO Fringe Festival, a series of activities celebrating black music and culture in partnership with Newcastle City Council and the local community.

    The awards ceremony will take place at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025.

    Kanya King CBE, the founder and CEO of the MOBO Group, expressed excitement about the choice of Newcastle, highlighting its rich history, vibrant culture, and lively nightlife as perfect reasons for the city’s selection.

    Last year, the awards were held in Sheffield, where artists like Potter Payper, Central Cee, and Raye won top honors.

     

