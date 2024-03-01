Adam DeVine Net Worth

Adam DeVine, a versatile American comedian, actor, writer, and producer, boasts a net worth of $8 million. His journey to success has been characterized by his comedic prowess and multifaceted talents across various entertainment platforms.

Early Life

Born on November 7, 1983, in Waterloo, Iowa, DeVine’s path to stardom was not without challenges. At the age of 11, he faced a life-altering accident involving a cement truck, resulting in numerous surgeries and a prolonged recovery period. Despite these obstacles, DeVine pursued his passion for performance and comedy.

Adam DeVine Career

DeVine initially gained recognition as a member of the comedy group Mail Order Comedy, alongside collaborators Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck. Their comedic sketches gained traction on digital platforms like MySpace and YouTube, paving the way for their television debut on G4’s “Attack of the Show.”

In 2011, DeVine co-created and starred in the Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which showcased his comedic talents to a wider audience. He subsequently expanded his presence in the entertainment industry with appearances on popular shows like “Modern Family” and voice roles in animated series such as “Uncle Grandpa” and “TRON: Uprising.”

Adam DeVine Movies and TV Shows

DeVine’s transition to the big screen was marked by his breakout role in the film “Pitch Perfect” (2012), where he captivated audiences with his comedic timing and charisma. He reprised his role in the film’s sequels and ventured into producing his own show, “Adam DeVine’s House Party,” blending sitcom elements with stand-up comedy.

His filmography continued to flourish with leading roles in comedies like “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016) and “When We First Met” (2018), which he also co-wrote. Additionally, DeVine showcased his versatility in the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” (2019), portraying one of the titular characters.

Philanthropy

Beyond his entertainment career, DeVine remains dedicated to philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and participating in USO tours to entertain American troops stationed abroad.

Adam DeVine Boyfriend

In his personal life, he found love with actress Chloe Bridges, with whom he got engaged in 2019.

