Adam F. Goldberg Siblings: A Deep Dive into the Producer’s Family Tree

Adam F. Goldberg, born on April 2, 1976, in Philadelphia, is an American television and film producer known for creating The Goldbergs based on his childhood.

He is married to Sarah Goldberg and has no children.

Goldberg’s career includes producing and writing for various TV shows and films like Schooled and The Muppets Mayhem.

Raised in Jenkintown, he attended New York University and excelled in theatre, winning awards for his plays.

Goldberg’s work spans from screenwriting to producing, showcasing his diverse contributions to the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Adam has two older brothers, Eric Goldberg, born on August 18, 1967 and Barry Goldberg, born on October 15, 1969.

While only Barry Goldberg was directly adapted into a character on the TV show The Goldbergs, Adam’s older brother Eric was adapted as the female character Erica on the show.

Career

Goldberg’s career highlights include creating and showrunning successful sitcoms like The Goldbergs, Breaking In, Imaginary Mary and Schooled – a spin-off of The Goldbergs.

His work extends to producing various TV series and movies, such as The Muppets Mayhem, Fanboys and The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story.

Goldberg has also been involved in writing screenplays for films like The Jetsons, Aliens in the Attic and The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz.

His diverse contributions showcase a rich and varied career in the entertainment industry.

Goldberg attended New York University, where he excelled in theatre and won awards for his plays.

He began his career in the entertainment industry as a writer and producer, working on various projects before creating his breakout hit, The Goldbergs.

Awards

Goldberg has garnered recognition through various awards and accolades in his career.

One notable achievement includes winning the Audience Award at the Albuquerque Flicks on 66 Film Festival in 2001 for the film Free Wheelin, a success he shared with Adam Turner.

This early recognition likely marked a significant milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

In 2020, Goldberg received the CinEuphoria Merit – Honorary Award for his work on The Goldbergs.

This accolade, shared with Jay Chandrasekhar, David Katzenberg, Lew Schneider, and others, reflects the critical acclaim and impact of the popular sitcom.

Such recognition from the CinEuphoria Awards further solidifies Goldberg’s standing in the industry.

More recently, in 2023, Goldberg and his team achieved success at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

They secured the Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series for The Muppets Mayhem, a testament to their creative vision and ability to produce engaging content for audiences of all ages.

This award underscores Goldberg’s versatility and talent as a producer and creator in the realm of family entertainment.

Personal life

Goldberg is married to Sarah Goldberg, an American licensed therapist.

They met in 1992 at a summer theater program at Northwestern University and eventually got married in the 2000s.

Sarah is known for choosing to live away from the spotlight, maintaining a private life despite her husband’s public career in the entertainment industry.