Zayn Malik Siblings: A Supportive Network Behind the Star

Zayn Malik, born Zain Javadd Malik, is a British singer and songwriter known for his solo career after leaving the boy band One Direction.

He debuted with Mind of Mine in 2016, achieving international success with hits like Pillowtalk and Dusk Till Dawn.

Malik has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift and Sia, releasing albums like Icarus Falls and Nobody Is Listening.

Beyond music, he has ventured into fashion, working with brands like Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Siblings

Zayn has three sisters.

Doniya Malik, the eldest at 28, is a professional makeup artist with a significant social media following.

Waliyha Malik, 22, is a model who has appeared in One Direction music videos.

Safaa Malik, the youngest at 18, received a £254,000 luxury home from Zayn when she was 17.

Zayn has been supportive of his sisters, assisting them financially and in their careers.

Career

Zayn rose to fame as a member of the popular boy band One Direction, joining in 2010 after auditioning on The X Factor UK.

With One Direction, he released four albums and toured extensively, achieving immense success.

In 2015, Zayn left the group to pursue a solo career, signing with RCA Records and releasing his debut album, Mind of Mine, in 2016, which topped charts in the UK and US.

His solo hits include Pillowtalk, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift and Dusk Till Dawn featuring Sia.

In addition to music, he has made a mark in the fashion industry through collaborations with brands like Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Also Read: Stefanie Scott Siblings: All About Troy and Trent Sidabras

Awards

Zayn has garnered a multitude of awards and nominations throughout his career, both as part of One Direction and as a solo artist.

His accolades include American Music Awards for New Artist of the Year and Favorite New Pop/Rock Artist, multiple MTV Europe Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year (twice), an MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration and nominations at the Teen Choice Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Additionally, Zayn has been honored at the Global Awards, British Asian Awards and Asian Awards for his contributions to the music industry.

These accolades underscore his widespread popularity and success in the music industry.

Personal life

Zayn’s most recent relationship was with Gigi Hadid, a model and television personality.

They were in an on-and-off relationship from November 2015 to October 2021 and share a daughter named Khai, born in September 2020.

Zayn is not currently in a serious relationship and is focusing on raising his daughter rather than pursuing romantic endeavors.