Stefanie Scott Siblings: All About Troy and Trent Sidabras

Stefanie Scott is an American actress and singer known for her roles in films like Insidious: Chapter 3 and Jem and the Holograms.

She started her career with Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm and has actively supported causes like The Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Scott’s music has been featured in various projects, and she has a significant social media following.

Her work spans from mainstream films to independent features, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Stefanie has two older brothers, Troy Sidabras and Trent Sidabras.

While Stefanie is known for her work in the entertainment industry, her brothers lead more private lives away from the spotlight.

Not much information is publicly available about Troy and Trent, as they maintain a lower profile compared to their sister.

Career

Stefanie began her acting career in 2008 with a minor role in the film, Beethoven’s Big Break.

She then went on to have supporting roles in films like Flipped and No Strings Attached.

Her big break came in 2011 when she landed the role of Lexi Reed on the Disney Channel series, A.N.T. Farm, which earned her a Young Artist Award.

During this time, she also released several Disney Channel promotional singles.

Stefanie then transitioned into mainstream film and television, voicing a character in the animated film, Wreck-It Ralph, and guest starring on shows like Law & Order: SVU and Jessie.

Her most notable film roles include Insidious: Chapter 3, Jem and the Holograms and Beautiful Boy.

In recent years, Scott has continued to take on a variety of film and television projects, including the Peacock series, The Girl in the Woods.

Throughout her career, she has also pursued her passion for music, releasing several of her own songs and appearing in music videos.

Awards and accolades

Stefanie has won 4 awards and received 4 nominations over the course of her career.

Some of her notable awards include the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Young Actress for her role in A.N.T. Farm in 2011.

She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film for Insidious: Chapter 3 in 2015, Best Actress in a Short Film for At First Light in 2018 and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Last Thing Mary Saw in 2021.

Stefanie has been actively involved in supporting The Children’s Hospital of Orange County, visiting with children and working to bring awareness to the hospital’s important work.

She also utilizes her significant social media following of nearly 3.6 million followers to raise awareness for causes close to her heart.