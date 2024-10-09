Adam Housley Net Worth

Adam Housley, a renowned American journalist and former professional baseball player, boasts a net worth of $4 million. Known for his time as a correspondent for Fox News, Housley has had an impressive career in both sports and journalism. His net worth is part of a combined total with his wife, actress Tamera Mowry.

Early Life

Born Arthur Adam Housley on August 13, 1971, in Napa, California, Housley grew up in a family with strong business ties to the Napa Valley area. His family owns several grocery stores in the region, such as Ranch Market and Ranch Market Too. Housley attended Pepperdine University, where he earned degrees in Political Science and Telecommunications. He furthered his academic credentials as a media fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and later received a master’s degree in International Security from the University of Arizona in 2014.

Baseball Career

Before venturing into journalism, Housley was an accomplished athlete. He achieved early success as a professional baseball player and was part of the 1992 National Champion College World Series team. Additionally, Housley spent summers playing in the Cape Cod League for the Harwich Mariners and was recognized as a Junior Olympic All-American baseball player. His professional baseball career included playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers minor league teams.

Transition to Journalism

Housley transitioned from sports to journalism in his hometown of Napa, where he began his career as a reporter for KVON-KVYN radio. His early work included developing and producing various newscasts. He then moved to KCPM-TV in Chico, California, as a live reporter from 1997 to 1998. While there, he earned a California Department of Forestry Award for his pivotal role in capturing a wanted arsonist responsible for a devastating 50,000-acre fire.

By 1998, Housley was working for KFTY-TV in Santa Rosa, California, as the lead reporter, before moving on to KTXL-TV in Sacramento. During his time with KTXL, he won several prestigious awards, including a Regional Associated Press Reporting Award in 2001 and a Regional Emmy Award.

Fox News Correspondent

Housley joined Fox News Channel in 2001, quickly establishing himself as a prominent journalist covering major global events. His coverage included reporting from Thailand following the devastating tsunami, covering drug-related stories in South America, and reporting from the site of the Chilean mine rescue. Housley also provided on-the-ground coverage of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami.

His reporting during the Iraq War saw him stationed in multiple Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and the Persian Gulf. Housley gained attention for being on air in Kuwait when missiles were launched and sirens sounded on March 20, 2003, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict.

Other highlights of his career at Fox News included witnessing the execution of Stanley “Tookie” Williams at San Quentin Prison in December 2005, conducting an exclusive interview with a special operations whistle-blower regarding the 2012 Benghazi attack, and covering high-profile incidents like the Los Angeles International Airport shooting and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Housley’s tenure at Fox News ended in 2018 after he reportedly grew frustrated with the network’s increasing focus on opinion-based reporting rather than hard journalism.

Business

Housley’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to become involved in his family’s business. The Housley family owns Century Oak Winery in Lodi, California, a 37-acre estate established in 2000. The Housley family has been involved in the Napa Valley wine industry since 1977, and Adam Housley currently serves as the winery’s president, further expanding his interests beyond journalism.

Personal Life

In 2011, Adam Housley married actress Tamera Mowry, best known for her role in Sister, Sister. The couple has two children: a son born in November 2012, and a daughter born in July 2015. Housley has also faced personal tragedy, with his niece, Alaina Housley, being one of the victims in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting in November 2018.

Adam Housley Net Worth

