Ziggy Marley’s Net Worth

Ziggy Marley, an acclaimed singer-songwriter, musician, and voice actor, has built a net worth of $20 million through a remarkable career that extends beyond music. The son of reggae legend Bob Marley, Ziggy rose to fame leading the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers before transitioning to a successful solo career. His impact goes beyond the stage, as he is also known for his philanthropic efforts, notably founding the U.R.G.E. charity foundation in 2007 to support children in underserved communities around the world.

Ziggy Marley Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth October 17, 1968 Place of Birth Kingston Nationality Jamaican Profession Singer-Songwriter, Musician, and Voice Actor

Early Life

Ziggy Marley, born David Marley on October 17, 1968, in Kingston, Jamaica, is the eldest son of reggae icon Bob Marley and his wife, Rita Marley. He grew up in a large, musically inclined family, surrounded by his 10 siblings: Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, Robert Jr., Rohan, Damian, Sharon, Cedella, Karen, Stephanie, and Serita. Ziggy spent his formative years in both Kingston, Jamaica, and Wilmington, Delaware, where he briefly attended school.

From an early age, Ziggy was immersed in the world of music. He learned to play the guitar and drums from his father and frequently joined him in the studio. His musical journey started with a group of friends in a band called Seven Do Bees. He also performed alongside his brother Stephen at some of Bob Marley’s notable concerts in the late 1970s.

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers

In 1979, Ziggy, along with his siblings Stephen, Sharon, and Cedella, formed the reggae band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. The group’s first single, Children Playing in the Streets, was written by their father and was released to raise money for the United Nations. The band debuted with their first album, Play the Game Right in 1985, followed by Hey World! in 1986.

Their major breakthrough came in 1988 with the release of Conscious Party, which featured popular tracks like Tumblin’ Down and Tomorrow People. The album earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Recording. The Melody Makers went on to win more accolades, including another Grammy for One Bright Day and further nominations for albums like Jahmekya, Joy and Blues, and Free Like We Want 2 B. Their final album, Spirit of Music, was released in 1999 before the group disbanded in 2002.

Solo Career

After Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers disbanded, Ziggy embarked on a solo career. His debut solo album, Dragonfly (2003), featured hits such as True to Myself and Rainbow in the Sky. In 2006, he founded his independent record label, Tuff Gong Worldwide, a tribute to his father’s original Tuff Gong label. That same year, he released Love is My Religion, which won him a Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

Ziggy’s 2009 album Family Time marked another milestone, earning him a Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children. The album featured collaborations with family members and renowned artists like Paul Simon and Willie Nelson. Subsequent releases like Wild and Free (2011), Fly Rasta (2014), and his self-titled 2016 album earned him further Grammy Awards, cementing his place as a prominent figure in the reggae world. In 2020, Marley released More Family Time, a follow-up to his children’s album, with guest appearances by artists like Sheryl Crow and Busta Rhymes.

Also Read: Winnie Harlow’s Net Worth

Ziggy’s versatility extends to collaborations and contributions across various genres. He performed the theme song for the animated series Arthur and won a Daytime Emmy Award for his original song I Love You Too from the children’s show 3rd & Bird. He has also worked with renowned musicians like Carlos Santana, Donna Summer, and Maluma.

In addition to music, Ziggy has ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to animated films like Shark Tale and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as TV shows such as My Gym Partner’s a Monkey and Wonder Pets!

Philanthropy

In 2007, Ziggy Marley founded U.R.G.E. (Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment), a charity dedicated to improving the lives of children in disadvantaged areas through education, health initiatives, and community support. The foundation raises funds, donates resources, and partners with other charities and brands to bring attention to important causes.

Outside of U.R.G.E., Ziggy has supported organizations like Little Kids Rock and Rotary International. He’s also been an advocate for causes such as HIV/AIDS awareness, healthy living, and promoting peace between conflicting communities.

Personal Life

Ziggy Marley is married to Orly Agai, a former vice president of the William Morris Agency. Together, they have four children: Judah, Gideon, Abraham, and Isaiah. Ziggy also has three children from a previous relationship: Bambaata, Justice, and Zuri.

Ziggy’s real estate portfolio includes homes in Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the United States. In 2004, he purchased a Beverly Hills home for $3.1 million, which he now rents for $20,000 to $25,000 per month. The property is currently valued between $5 million and $7 million. In 2021, he added a $5.5 million home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, to his collection.

Ziggy Marley Net Worth

Ziggy Marley net worth is $20 million.