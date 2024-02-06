Adam22 Net Worth

Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22, has amassed a net worth of $4 million through his ventures as a podcaster, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. Renowned for his popular podcast “No Jumper,” Adam22 has become a prominent figure in pop culture, particularly within the hip hop community, where he has interviewed numerous influential artists and personalities.

Early Life

Born on November 24, 1983, in Nashua, New Hampshire, Adam Grandmaison developed a passion for BMX biking from an early age. This love for the sport eventually led him to create “The Come Up,” a BMX website, and establish ONSOMESHIT, a BMX team and clothing line, solidifying his presence in the BMX community.

No Jumper Podcast

In 2011, Adam22 launched the Tumblr blog “No Jumper,” which later evolved into a successful podcast on YouTube. Originally focusing on BMX, the podcast transitioned to interviews with rappers and pop culture figures, garnering millions of subscribers and billions of views.

Through “No Jumper,” Adam22 has provided a platform for both emerging and established artists, contributing to his influence in the hip hop scene.

Adam22 Career

In addition to his podcasting endeavors, Adam22 ventured into the music industry, releasing singles and hosting music festivals such as the Trap Circus. However, his music career faced challenges after allegations of sexual assault emerged in 2018, leading to his departure from Atlantic Records. Despite setbacks, Adam22 continued to engage in various activities, including hosting events and promoting collaborations with his partner Lena Nersesian, known as Lena the Plug, in the adult entertainment industry.

Personal Life

In 2023, Adam22 married Lena Nersesian, with whom he shares a daughter. Their relationship and involvement in the adult entertainment industry have attracted attention and controversy, including a notable incident involving a Lamborghini SUV gift in response to an adult scene filmed by Lena. Despite controversies, Adam22 remains active in his pursuits, maintaining a significant online presence and continuing to engage with his audience.

Adam22 Net Worth

