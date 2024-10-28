Addison Rae Siblings: All About Enzo and Lucas Lopez

Addison Rae Easterling, born on October 6, 2000, in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a prominent American social media influencer, actress and singer.

She gained fame on TikTok in 2019 for her dance videos, quickly amassing millions of followers.

Rae has since transitioned into acting with her debut in Netflix’s He’s All That and ventured into music with her single Obsessed and the EP AR.

Additionally, she co-founded a beauty brand and has collaborated with major companies, establishing herself as a key figure in digital culture.

Siblings

Rae has two younger brothers, Enzo Lopez and Lucas Lopez.

Enzo was born on November 16, 2007, while Lucas was born on September 24, 2013.

Both brothers are active on social media and share a joint TikTok account called @thelopezboys. Enzo also has his own account, @enzoeli123.

Additionally, Addison has an older half-sister named Macye Neumeyer.

Career

Rae began her career in 2019 when she started posting on TikTok.

Her engaging dance videos quickly caught the attention of viewers, leading to her rapid rise in popularity.

Known for her energetic routines and relatable personality, Rae capitalized on trending challenges and songs, which resonated with a young audience.

In late 2019, she joined the Hype House, a collective of popular TikTok creators.

In 2021, Rae made her acting debut in He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the classic film She’s All That.

In this film, she played the lead role of Padgett Sawyer, a social media influencer who takes on a challenge to transform a socially awkward boy into prom king.

Although the film received mixed reviews, it was a significant milestone for Rae, showcasing her transition from social media to mainstream entertainment.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in Animal Friends, alongside Ryan Reynolds and other notable actors, which is anticipated to further establish her acting credentials.

Rae’s music career began with the release of her debut single, Obsessed, in March 2021.

The song showcased her pop music aspirations and received mixed reviews but performed well on streaming platforms.

In 2023, she released her EP titled AR, featuring several tracks that reflect her personal experiences and artistic growth.

This EP was better received than her debut single, indicating her evolving musical style.

In early 2024, Rae signed with Columbia Records, marking a significant step in her music career.

This partnership is expected to provide greater resources for her future projects, including the release of Diet Pepsi in 2024, which has garnered attention as she continues to develop her sound and artistic identity.

In addition to her entertainment career, Rae co-founded Item Beauty in 2020, a cosmetics line aimed at Gen Z consumers.

Beyond TikTok, Rae has maintained a strong presence on Instagram and YouTube, where she shares lifestyle content, beauty tips, and personal vlogs.

Her multifaceted approach keeps her audience engaged across different platforms.

As one of the most followed personalities on TikTok, Rae has become a significant figure in digital culture and often uses her platform to discuss topics like body positivity and mental health.

Awards and accolades

Rae has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her impact as a social media influencer, actress, and musician.

In 2020, she was nominated for the People’s Choice Award for The Social Star of 2020 and for two Streamy Awards, including Creator of the Year and Breakout Creator.

The following year, she earned nominations at the Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Female Social Star and at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Breakthrough Social Star.

In 2021, Rae won the Streamy Award for Lifestyle Creator and was again nominated for Creator of the Year.

She continued to receive nominations in subsequent years, including multiple nominations at the Kids’ Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Most recently, she was nominated for Favorite Social Music Star at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards.