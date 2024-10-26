Dario Šarić Siblings: Meet Samir and Sandra Šarić

Dario Šarić is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Serie B club Palermo and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

Siblings

Dario has two siblings, Samir Šarić, a Bosnian footballer, and Sandra Šarić, a Croatian taekwondo athlete.

Both siblings are involved in sports, reflecting a family inclination towards athleticism.

Dario himself is a professional basketball player currently with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

Career

Šarić began his professional basketball career in Europe with Cibona Zagreb from 2012 to 2014.

During his time there, he showcased his skills as a versatile forward, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

He helped Cibona win both the Croatian National Cup and the Croatian League Championship.

His performances in the Croatian league and EuroLeague caught the attention of NBA scouts, setting the stage for his future in the league.

After his stint with Cibona, Šarić moved to Anadolu Efes in Turkey for the 2014-2015 season.

There, he continued to develop his game while competing in both the Turkish Basketball League and EuroLeague.

His time in Europe allowed him to gain valuable experience against some of the best teams and players, further enhancing his visibility as a prospect for the NBA.

Šarić was selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft but continued to play in Europe for another two years before making his NBA debut on October 26, 2016.

In his rookie season, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2017.

His time with the 76ers solidified his reputation as a promising young player.

In February 2020, Šarić was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a multi-player deal.

He played a key role off the bench during his tenure there, averaging around 10 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Later, in November 2020, he signed with the Phoenix Suns, where he contributed to the team’s success during the 2020-2021 season, which culminated in a trip to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs, sidelining him for much of the following season.

In February 2022, Šarić was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder but did not play any games for them due to ongoing recovery from his injury.

In July 2022, he signed with the Denver Nuggets and has been working to regain his form while contributing to a team with championship aspirations.

Accolades

Šarić has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career.

Notably, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2017, marking a strong start to his NBA journey.

In Europe, he was recognized as a member of the EuroLeague 50–40–90 club in 2016 and led the EuroLeague in free throw percentage that same year.

Additionally, he won the Turkish Cup in 2015 and was named the MVP of the Adriatic League in 2014, where he also earned the title of FIBA Europe Young Player of the Year in both 2013 and 2014.

His early achievements include being the MVP of the FIBA Europe Under-16 Championship in 2010 and leading Croatia’s Under-18 team to a gold medal at the 2012 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship, where he was also voted tournament MVP.