Address road carnage in the country, Senator Okenyuri tells Gov’t 

Kisii nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri Sunday called on the government to take urgent action in curbing road carnage.

She especially wants speed bumps erected at notorious accident blackspots across the country.

She decried the increasing loss of lives caused by reckless driving, especially in areas lacking adequate road safety measures.

Many of these fatal accidents, she said, could have been avoided if proper signage and speed calming measures, such as bumps and rumble strips, had been put in place.

“Too many families are losing their loved ones due to preventable road accidents. The Kenya National Highways Authority,, should prioritize the erection of speed bumps in blackspot zones to save lives,” she said.

In Gusii region instance, at least 30 people have lost their lives to speeding, reckless driving, drunk driving, and poor road conditions in the last three months alone.

The latest involve ten fatalities in Kijauri , Nyamira, where a matatu crashed into a ditch.

In Keroka, five more people were killed after a Nairobi bound matatu also crashed into a roadside trench after the driver lost control.

The fatalities add up to a piling figure of fatalities which include pillions on major roads.

On Sunday, Okenyuri claimed possible funding gaps on road infrastructure.

She also said enforcement of traffic laws remain low urging for regular public awareness campaigns on road safety across the country.

“The lives lost in these preventable accidents are a national tragedy. KeNHA must move with speed to install the necessary safety interventions to protect road users,” she said.

The Senator emphasized that residents had repeatedly raised concerns about specific blackspots, yet little action had been taken.

She appealed to the government to treat the issue as a priority, warning that continued inaction would only worsen the crisis.

She also urged the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to conduct thorough audits of high-risk roads and work collaboratively with local leaders to implement lifesaving interventions.

She further urged traffic authorities to enhance enforcement of road safety laws and called on motorists to observe traffic rules to help prevent further loss of life.