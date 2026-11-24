The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced the rollout and implementation of the Crops (Fibre Crops) Regulations, 2026, which introduce new rules for players in the country’s fibre crops sector.

In a public notice, AFA said the regulations were published on September 18, 2026, through Legal Notice No. 190 of 2026.

The authority said the regulations were issued under Section 40 of the Crops Act and provide a legal framework for the development, promotion and regulation of the fibre crops sub-sector.

They cover the registration and licensing of industry players, production standards, processing, quality assurance, marketing, compliance and enforcement.

AFA has urged all dealers, aggregators, processors, exporters and importers in the fibre crops value chain to familiarise themselves with the new requirements and take the necessary steps to comply within the prescribed timelines.

“All dealers, aggregators, processors, exporters and importers are required to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the Regulations and take the necessary steps to comply within the prescribed timelines,” the authority said.

Copies of the Crops (Fibre Crops) Regulations, 2026, are available on the Agriculture and Food Authority’s website.