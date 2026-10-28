AFA Closes Avocado Harvesting Season for Sea Exports From October 30

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced the closure of the avocado harvesting season for sea exports from Friday, October 30, 2026, citing low production volumes.

In a notice dated Wednesday, October 28, AFA Director General Calistus Efukho said a countrywide survey had established that the available avocado production was insufficient to support sea shipments.

The closure will affect Hass, Fuerte, Pinkerton and Jumbo avocado varieties. However, exporters will still be allowed to ship the fruits by air.

“We conducted a countrywide survey in all the major avocado production zones to assess the current production patterns and forecast production for the main season next year,” Efukho said.

“The survey findings are that current production volumes are low. You are hereby notified that the closing of Hass, Fuerte, Pinkerton, and Jumbo harvesting season for sea shipment will come into force with effect from Friday, October 30, 2026,” he added.

Efukho said all avocado exports would remain subject to inspection by the Horticultural Crops Directorate, with exporters required to provide traceability details for every consignment.

The authority also announced the closure of the avocado harvesting season for oil processors.

Avocado oil processors holding existing stocks intended for export have been directed to seek verification by Monday, November 2, 2026.

AFA further prohibited the importation of avocado fruits for oil processing during the closure. The authority said the measure was intended to prevent traders from harvesting immature local avocados and falsely presenting them as imported produce.

In a separate directive, Efukho warned mango exporters against mixing mango consignments with avocados for sea shipments during the closure.

He said the practice contravened the Horticultural Crops Regulations, 2020.

The Director General directed mango exporters to ensure that consignments covered by their export permit applications contain only mango fruits.

“Ensure that the quantity of mango being exported for which the permit is being sought should only constitute mango fruits in the consignment,” he stated.

Efukho cautioned that exporters and avocado oil processors who violate the closure guidelines risk having their export licences revoked.

He added that export permits would not be issued for consignments initiated contrary to the directives.