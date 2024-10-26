AFC Leopards Fires Acting CEO Albert Wesonga After Contract Expiry

Football Kenya Federation Premier League club AFC Leopards has parted ways with Acting CEO Albert Wesonga following the expiration of his contract.

Wesonga had held the position on an interim basis since November of last year after the club dismissed former CEO Victor Bwibo.

Bwibo, who joined AFC Leopards in 2018, was removed after five years with the club due to a series of disappointing performances, culminating in a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Gor Mahia.

“This is to notify our esteemed customers, suppliers, and the general public that Albert Wesonga is no longer the Acting CEO of AFC Leopards SC following the expiry of his contract. He is therefore not authorized to conduct any business on behalf of AFC Leopards SC or represent the club in any capacity,” the club announced in a statement on Saturday.