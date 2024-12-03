AFCON 2027 Prompts Regional Countries to Strategize Security Plans 

A group of counter terrorism experts are meeting in Nairobi to plan contingencies for hosting and enhancing the security of major sporting events.

The teams from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are focused on the Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 which they will jointly co-host.

This is after it emerged sporting activities are soft targets for violent extremism.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in partnership with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) are hosting the two-day multi-stakeholder workshop focused on enhancing the security of major sporting events.

Local, regional, and international stakeholders, including security agencies, government representatives, and experts from the sports sector responsible for ensuring the successful hosting of AFCON 2027 are attending the meeting at the Trademark Suites in Nyari, Nairobi.

They looked into insights, challenges, good practices lessons learned, and new and emerging trends and strategized for a comprehensive and unified approach, outlining specific actionable recommendations for Kenya, Tanzania and

Uganda focusing on preparations for AFCON 2027.

Director NCTC Kibiego Kigen Tuesday officially opened a two-day workshop on the security of major sporting events.

The workshop convened in partnership with the UNOCT is in preparation of the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) 2027 which Kenya will jointly host with the Republic of Uganda, and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Kigen informed the participants that the workshop sought to lay a foundation for capacity building and create awareness on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism as well as bolster multisectoral collaboration, to enhance security of major sporting events in our region, including the anticipated AFCON 2027.

The workshop was attended by various stakeholders drawn from the region and internationally.

Among those present were the director of counterterrorism from Tanzania and the deputy director of counterterrorism from Uganda.

Participants said sport has the unique ability to unite communities across cultural, political, and religious divides.

“By promoting inclusivity and positive values, sports can serve as a powerful tool in preventing violent extremism, fostering resilience, and strengthening social cohesion.”

This timely workshop underscores the role of sports in creating peaceful environments and mitigating the risk of radicalization, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Sporting events can become targets for extremist groups seeking to disrupt social harmony.

The participants said ensuring robust security is crucial, not only to protect players and fans but also to demonstrate the power of collective action in countering the narratives of extremism.

The region has been a victim of terrorism in many ways. In Kenya terrorists have been targeting several sites with explosives.

On July 11, 2010, suicide bombings were carried out against crowds watching a screening of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final at two locations in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda.

The workshop will focus on the importance of collaboration between security agencies, international partners, and the sports sector to safeguard such events and harness their positive impact.

The participants of stakeholders from Tanzania, Uganda, and other regional partners, underscore a shared commitment to host successful games and a common resolve to ensure secure AFCON 2027.

The participants said the gaps identified will help in capacity building to be applied on all sporting activities.